Save the date: Edmonds CC to offer free electronics, paper recycling March 9

Edmonds Community College will offer free electronic and foam recycling, and free paper shredding from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 9, on campus at 20000 68th Ave. W, Lynnwood. Follow the signs at 68th Avenue W. and 200th Street S.W. entrance.

“Mercury, lead, cadmium, and other hazardous and toxic material can be found in electronic waste,” said Stewart Sinning, program manager for the Edmonds CC Center for Service Learning. “As of 2015, the Nebraska Department of Environmental Quality has estimated that it takes 530 pounds of fossil fuel, 48 pounds of chemicals, and 1.5 tons of water to manufacture one computer and monitor.”

If you’re tired of having a pile of outdated electronic equipment in your house, or packing foam lying around, Sinning suggests bringing it to the Edmonds CC recycling event for safe and environmentally friendly disposal. Shredding will also be available to get rid of your personal and business documents securely.

Acceptable items:

• Computers, laptops, and tablets

• Monitors

• TVs

• Clean styrofoam blocks (no peanuts)

• Other electronics accepted for $5 each

• Paper shredding is limited to five file-sized boxes or equivalent

• For a more complete list, go to http://lynnwoodwa.gov/RecycleEvent

This event helps to support the Edmonds CC Green Team and its campus sustainability efforts. Event sponsors include: Edmonds CC Green Team, City of Lynnwood, E-waste LLC, Styro Recycle LLC, and ProShred Security.

For a campus map and directions, go to edcc.edu/campus. Signs will be provided from the entrance at 68th Avenue W. and 200th Street S.W.