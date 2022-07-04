Save the date: Efforts to help victims of sex trafficking topic of July 20 Lynnwood Chamber luncheon

Shama Shams, director of philanthropy and marketing for Real Escape from the Sex Trade (REST) will speak at the Wednesday, July 20 Lynnwood Chamber of Commerce luncheon.

REST provides pathways to freedom, safety and hope for victims of sex trafficking and people involved in the sex trade.

The luncheon will run from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Embassy Suites, 20610 44th Ave. W.,

Lynnwood. Cost is $35 for chamber members and $40 for nonmembers. You can register here.