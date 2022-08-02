Save the date: Fair on 44th returns to Lynnwood Sept. 10

Fair on 44th, the City of Lynnwood’s Health and Safety Community Block Party, returns Saturday, Sept. 10 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

There will be vehicle tours, demonstrations and hands-on games and activities for families.

The event takes place on 44th Ave W in front of Civic Campus, located at 19100 44th Ave. W.

For more information, visit the Fair on 44th web page.

If you or someone you know is interested in volunteering at the Fair on 44th, complete this form