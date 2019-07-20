Save the date: Fair on 44th to return on Sept. 7

The City of Lynnwood invites the community to attend its annual Fair on 44th, which will be held Saturday, Sept. 7. This will be the fourth year for Lynnwood’s Health and Safety Community Block Party.

During the event, 44th Avenue West will be closed from Fire Station 15 on 188th Street Southwest to the Lynnwood Police Department on 194th Street Southwest.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., attendees are invited to:

– Explore the many vehicles on-site for tours and pictures, including fire trucks, ambulances, police and SWAT vehicles, CommunityTransit, vactor trucks, Support 7, Mary’s Bubble Tow Truck, tractors and more.

-Shred up to three grocery bags of your household’s personal documents for free.

– Enjoy lunch or a snack from Here & There by Chef Dane, Chik-fil-A, Ohana BBQ and Zeek’s Pizza.

– Watch demonstrations from police K-9 and motorcycle units, disaster preparedness tips and skills, public safety demos, fitness and exercise demos and more.

– Learn about what is happening in the City of Lynnwood, like new development, construction projects, Lynnwood Link light rail and more.

– Test your skills in the kids bicycle rodeo, and get fitted for and take home a free bike helmet.

– Play games, do craft projects and enjoy a lot of activities for the whole family.

– Bring home free goodies and enter to win free giveaways.