Save the date: Fly Fishers 101 class set for Aug. 4

Interested in learning how to fly fish? The Olympic Fly Fishers of Edmonds club is sponsoring a beginner’s class, “Fly Fishing 101” Saturday, Aug. 4, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The location is the Mountlake Community Senior Center, at 23000 Lakeview Dr., Mountlake Terrace.

Topics to be covered are what equipment you need, casting demonstrations and lessons, entomology (what fish eat), flies that are used to catch fish, and knot tying.

All ages welcome (youngsters should bring an adult for supervision). A $10 donation is requested.

Bring your rod and reel if you have one. A few rods will be available for use, but they are limited.

The Olympic Fly Fishers of Edmonds is a non-profit club, dedicated to camaraderie and the pursuit of happiness with dry flies, wet flies, nymphs and streamers. We catch and release trout, salmon, bass, steelhead and other game fish in the fresh and salt waters of Washington and British Columbia.

The club holds monthly dinner meetings (except July and August) with a social hour at 6 p.m. followed by a presentation at 7 p.m. Dinners are $25 and raffle tickets are $5. See the events page for more information on upcoming meetings and speakers.