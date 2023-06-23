Save the date for Lynnwood Celebrate! event July 7

The City of Lynnwood is hosting a Celebrate! event featuring live music, local food trucks, and a beer and wine garden from 5-8 p.m. Friday, July 7 at Alderwood Terraces at Alderwood Mall.
The Lynnwood Chamber of Commerce will be presenting the 21-and-older beer and wine garden, sponsored by Dave and Buster’s.
