Save the date for these Lynnwood Senior Center September events

The City of Lynnwood Parks, Recreation and Cultural Arts Department Senior Center invites the public to the following events in September:

The screening of Director Victoria Lewin’s award-winning documentary film, Great Grandfather’s Drum.

She will present and discuss her work celebrating Japanese American culture and history in Hawai’i. The story is narrated by a drum ensemble comprised of plantation worker’s descendants. The camera crew follows them to Japan on a journey seeking to discover their ancestral roots. Bring an appetizer to share for the potluck. Drinks and desserts are provided.

Pre-registration required.

11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21

Free for Lynnwood Senior Center members/$5 non-members

Presentation and Salmon Lunch: Salish Indigenous People

The Tulalip Tribes of Washington are made up of Duwamish, Snohomish, Snoqualmie, Skagit, Suiattle, Samish, and Stillaguamish people. The tribal history talk provided by Hibulb Museum will include information about current exhibits on display. Sponsored by GenCare Lifestyle Lynnwood

Pre-registration required.

Noon-1:45 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27

$8 members/ $13 non-members

For more information or to register, call the Lynnwood Senior Center at 425-670-5050.