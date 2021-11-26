Save the date: Foundation for Edmonds School District fundraising breakfast March 18, 2022

The Foundation for Edmonds School District has scheduled the date of its annual fundraising breakfast, so mark your calendars for Friday, March 18, 2022.
This year’s event will once again be virtual, so you can participate anywhere, the foundation said.
The Edmonds School District is Snohomish County’s largest public school district, serving more than 21,000 students across 35 campuses. Boundaries span five communities including Lynnwood, Edmonds, Mountlake Terrace, Brier and part of Bothell. The Foundation for Edmonds School District provides supplemental funding to support district students, families, and educators. Learn more at www.foundationesd.org.
