Save the date: Free dental day by Everyone By One July 14, previous screening required

Everyone By One presents a free dental day on Saturday, July 14.

Children (up to age 14) qualify for free dental treatment and no insurance is needed. A screening appointment is required on either June 25 or July 9. For more information, send an email to [email protected].

Services provided include digital X-rays, cleanings, tooth-colored fillings, dental sealants and fluoride.

The event on Saturday, July 14 runs from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. at 16006 Ash Way, Ste. 103.

For more information, click here. For more information about Everyone By One, click here.