Reminder: Giant unity menorah to light up Lynnwood Dec. 22

Chabad Jewish Center of Snohomish County invites all to celebrate the Festival of Lights with the eighth annual Unity Menorah Lighting and Celebration at 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22, at Lynnwood City Hall, 19100 44th Ave. W., Lynnwood.

The event will feature the kindling of the giant 9-foot Menorah, delicious holiday treats, traditional latkes, doughnuts and face painting, plus light-up Hannukah glasses for the kids and a Hannukah musical performance by the Seattle-based Klez Katz Klezmer band.

Personal Menorahs and dreidels will be available. Remarks will be provided by Rabbi Berel Paltiel of the Chabad Jewish Center of Snohomish County, Snohomish County Executive Dave Somers and Lynnwood Police Chief Tom Davis.

“The menorah serves as a symbol of our community’s dedication to preserve and encourage the rights of every human being, including the liberty of all its citizens to worship God freely, openly, and with pride,” Patiel said. “This is true especially in America, a nation that was founded upon and vigorously protects the right of every person to practice his or her faith free from restraint and persecution.”

The Menorah lighting is part of the worldwide Hanukkah campaign, an initiative launched by Rabbi Menachem M. Schneerson in 1973.