The Zaniac, Seattle magician and master juggler Alex Zerbe, will bring a show to the Lynnwood Library Wednesday, June 26 that combines a tornado of juggling skills with a whirlwind of scientific knowledge about gravity. The event will run from 4-5 p.m.

The program is the Lynnwood Library’s kickoff to the Explore Summer reading and discovery program for ages 5 through 14. The Lynnwood Library is located at 19200 44th Ave. W., Lynnwood.