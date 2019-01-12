Save the date: Historic Pacific NW weather focus of Feb. 7 presentation

Sno-King School Retirees and Humanities Washington invite the community to “Storm Warning: Historic Weather in the Evergreen State,” an engaging conversation with Feliks Banel, a member of the 2019-2020 Humanities Washington Speakers Bureau. This free event takes place Thursday Feb. 7, at 1 p.m. at Edmonds School District Educational Service Center, 20420 68th Ave. W., Lynnwood.

Banel’s presentation explores our region’s darkest weather days and most infamous storm, including archival photos, and radio and TV clips. A local broadcaster, writer and historian, Banel serves as editor of Columbia, the quarterly magazine of the Washington State Historical Society.

As a host and contributor to KIRO Radio and knowledgeable about matters of Northwest history and culture, Banel will take the audience back in time to hear stories of those who survived some of the worst Pacific Northwest weather in recorded history.

To learn more, visit www.sksr.org/or www.humanities.org/events.