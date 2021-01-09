Save the date: Kick Off to Kindergarten event Feb. 8

Edmonds School District families are invited to a special Kick Off to Kindergarten virtual event from 6-7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 8.

You will have an opportunity to learn about kindergarten in the Edmonds School District, meet elementary principals and see the district’s new online registration process.

Students are assigned to schools by their home address, so visit the Neighborhood School Finder website and enter your residential address to find your school.

Students need to be 5 years old by Aug. 31, 2021, to be eligible for kindergarten.