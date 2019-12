Join the Lynnwood Chamber for its 2019 Holiday Extravaganza lunch Wednesday, Dec. 18 at the Lynnwood Convention Center, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

All are asked to bring a treat-filled mug and consider a donation of crayons, felt pens or paint supplies for the Boys and Girls Club of Snohomish County.

You can register here. The Lynnwood Convention Center is located at 3711 196th St. S.W., Lynnwood