Save the date: Lynnwood Chamber to host outdoor lunch Sept. 15

The Lynnwood Chamber of Commerce will hold its Wednesday, Sept. 15 luncheon outdoors at the Lynndale Park Picnic Shelter.

Attendees will hear from the Lynnwood Police Department on what recent police-related legislation means to Lynnwood, as well as tips on safety for you and your business. There will be opportunities for questions, and perhaps a friendly cornhole tournament as well.

Cost is $35 for chamber members and $40 for guests. Guests are asked to preregister and pay for in-person events in advance. The registration deadline is Friday, Sept. 10. Registrations are limited, and attendees are asked to “wear your finest mask.”

The event will run from 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. at Lynndale Park, 18927 72nd Ave. W., Lynnwood.