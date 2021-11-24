Save the date: Lynnwood Christmas tree lighting set for Dec. 4

Enjoy a magical night of celebrating Christmas with your family and neighbors at the Lynnwood Christmas Tree Lighting at Silver Creek Family Church Saturday, Dec. 4.

This free event, which runs from 5-7 p.m., features a live jazz band, coffee cart, food vendors, a visit from Santa and activities for all ages.

Silver Creek Family Churchis located at 5326 176th St. S.W., Lynnwood.