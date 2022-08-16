Save the date: Lynnwood Dave & Buster’s opening Aug. 29 at Alderwood Mall

The new Alderwood Mall Dave & Buster’s is planning to finally open its doors to the public on Aug. 29.

This will be the restaurant and entertainment business’s third location in Washington State, with the other two in Auburn and Bellevue. The approximately 40,000-square-foot building, which was once Sears, will host multiple games, serve food and drinks and offer a multitude of TVs for sports fans to catch the latest games.

Currently, Dave & Buster’s is looking to fill 180 open positions in almost every area of the restaurant, from managers to servers to game techs. Interested parties can apply online at www.daveandbusters.com/careers.

Dave & Buster’s will be open daily from 11 a.m. – 8 p.m., except Sunday, when it closes at 7 p.m.