Save the date: Lynnwood hosting Ties and Tiaras Winter Ball Feb. 25

Come dance the night away and capture all the special moments during the Ties and Tiaras Winter Ball hosted by the City of Lynnwood Saturday, Feb. 25 at Cedar Valley Gym.

Dancing, snacks and photo ops are all a part of this evening of magic. Advance registration is required; gentlemen and girls register separately. Dads, grandpas, uncles, brothers or any other important male figures are welcome to escort girls in attendance.

Cost is $15 per person and it is open to ages 3 and older. To register, call 425-670-5732.