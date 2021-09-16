Save the date: Lynnwood Senior Center Foundation Oktoberfest fundraiser Oct. 1

The Lynnwood Senior Center Foundation is hosting an Oktoberfest event drive-thru fundraiser from 11 a.m.-12:30pm Friday, Oct. 1.

Drop by with your cash or check donation and enjoy a meal that includes brats, sauerkraut, potato salad and a German dessert. The foundation will be selling tickets for a chance to win some beautiful handmade quilts as well.

Event proceeds provide Lynnwood Senior Center scholarships and equipment, and support senior center programs.

The Lynnwood Senior Center Foundation is a 501(c)3 non-profit supporting the senior center. The event is sponsored by Quail Park Senior Living. Quilts are being donated by the Seattle Modern Quilt Guild and Geri Dent.

The suggested donation is $10 per meal. The Lynnwood Senior Center is located at 19000 44th Ave. W., Lynnwood For more information, call 425-670-5050.