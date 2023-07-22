Save the date: Lynnwood’s first Luau Aug. 19

Experience the richness of Hawaiian culture and traditions during the first-ever Lynnwood Luau, set for Friday, Aug. 19. The event promises a fusion of music, dance, art and culinary delights that will leave lasting memories.

The luau will run from 3 to 8 p.m. at the District Plaza next to the Lynnwood Event Center, located at 3711 196th St. S.W. in Lynnwood.

Among the entertainment planned for the afternoon:

  • Strum, Seattle ukulele musicians
  • Blackjack Kerouac
  • Your Loud Neighbors
  • Sunshine Polynesia featuring Tahitian drummers, ukulele players, singers and fire performers
  • Sistah T – The event’s dynamic MJ and DJ for the Event
  • Creative Faces by Jain will be offering face and henna art
  • Sunshine From Polynesia will be providing free hula dance lessons

More information about the Luau can be found here. 

