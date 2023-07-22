Save the date: Lynnwood’s first Luau Aug. 19

Experience the richness of Hawaiian culture and traditions during the first-ever Lynnwood Luau, set for Friday, Aug. 19. The event promises a fusion of music, dance, art and culinary delights that will leave lasting memories.
The luau will run from 3 to 8 p.m. at the District Plaza next to the Lynnwood Event Center, located at 3711 196th St. S.W. in Lynnwood.
Among the entertainment planned for the afternoon:
- Strum, Seattle ukulele musicians
- Blackjack Kerouac
- Your Loud Neighbors
- Sunshine Polynesia featuring Tahitian drummers, ukulele players, singers and fire performers
- Sistah T – The event’s dynamic MJ and DJ for the Event
- Creative Faces by Jain will be offering face and henna art
- Sunshine From Polynesia will be providing free hula dance lessons
More information about the Luau can be found here.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.