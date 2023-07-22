Save the date: Lynnwood’s first Luau Aug. 19

Experience the richness of Hawaiian culture and traditions during the first-ever Lynnwood Luau, set for Friday, Aug. 19. The event promises a fusion of music, dance, art and culinary delights that will leave lasting memories.

The luau will run from 3 to 8 p.m. at the District Plaza next to the Lynnwood Event Center, located at 3711 196th St. S.W. in Lynnwood.

Among the entertainment planned for the afternoon:

Strum, Seattle ukulele musicians

Blackjack Kerouac

Your Loud Neighbors

Sunshine Polynesia featuring Tahitian drummers, ukulele players, singers and fire performers

Sistah T – The event’s dynamic MJ and DJ for the Event

Creative Faces by Jain will be offering face and henna art

Sunshine From Polynesia will be providing free hula dance lessons

More information about the Luau can be found here.