Save the date: Lynnwood’s ‘Meet me at the Park’ July 8 and Aug. 12

Another year of fun in the park is around the corner, with Lynnwood’s “Meet me at the Park,” events back for another summer. On July 8 and Aug. 12, residents can gather at Wilcox Park to learn about local resources and enjoy a night of fun for the whole family.

The events are scheduled from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. on two Tuesdays — July 8 and Aug. 12 — at Wilcox Park, 5215 196th St. S.W.

Local nonprofit agencies will set up booths and provide attendees with information about their free or low-cost services, resources and programs, according to the city’s website. There will also be free activities for kids and raffles for prizes.

The event is free and open to the public.

Contact Lynnwood Human Services Coordinator Kyle Ward for more information: 425-758-7445 or humanservices@lynnwoodwa.gov.

— Contact Ashley at ashley@myedmondsnews.com.