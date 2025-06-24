Save the date: Lynnwood’s ‘Meet me at the Park’ July 8 and Aug. 12

by Ashley Nash Posted: June 23, 2025 11
Attendees at a “Meet me at the Park” event at Daleway Park in 2022. (Photo by Lauren Reichenbach)

Another year of fun in the park is around the corner, with Lynnwood’s “Meet me at the Park,” events back for another summer. On July 8 and Aug. 12, residents can gather at Wilcox Park to learn about local resources and enjoy a night of fun for the whole family. 

The events are scheduled from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. on two Tuesdays — July 8 and Aug. 12 — at Wilcox Park,  5215 196th St. S.W.

Local nonprofit agencies will set up booths and provide attendees with information about their free or low-cost services, resources and programs, according to the city’s website. There will also be free activities for kids and raffles for prizes. 

The event is free and open to the public. 

Contact Lynnwood Human Services Coordinator Kyle Ward for more information: 425-758-7445 or humanservices@lynnwoodwa.gov

2025 “Meet me at the Park” flyer. (City of Lynnwood)

— Contact Ashley at ashley@myedmondsnews.com

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.

BACK TO HOME