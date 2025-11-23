Save the date: Lynnwood public menorah lighting set for Dec. 21

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Lynnwood News!
The Lynnwood Public Menorah Lighting and Celebration of Hanukkah is set this year for 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 21, at the Lynnwood City Center Light Rail Station.
The Hanukkah event will feature the lighting of a 9-foot Menorah, holiday treats, hot drinks, face painting, balloon twisting, personal Menorah kits and live music. For the second year, a ladder truck from South County Fire will entertain kids with a “Gelt Drop,” showering chocolate coins from above.
The annual event, now in its 14th year, is sponsored by Chabad Jewish Center of Snohomish County. Learn more at snohaimish.com/light.
