Save the date: Mayor to deliver 2023 Lynnwood State of the City March 3

Lynnwood Mayor Christine Frizzell will present her 2023 State of the City address on Friday, March 3 from 8:30-9:30 a.m. at the Lynnwood Event Center, located at 3711 196th Street S.W..
The event, which is free and open to the public, will include a keynote address from Frizzell and will be emceed by Garry Clark, executive director of the Economic Alliance of Snohomish County. Council President Shannon Sessions is also scheduled to speak.
