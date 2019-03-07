Save the date: Meadowdale HS Key Club hosting a Goodwill Fill the Truck event March 24

The Meadowdale High School Key Club is hosting a Fill the Goodwill Truck fundraising event on Sunday, March 24, from 2-5 p.m. in the parking lot of Meadowdale High School.

The Key Club invites the community to drop off donated items. The Key Club receives $600 for every truck filled and $300 for half of a truck. The funds support Key Club members to attend the annual district conference on leadership and volunteerism. The Key Club is a student service program affiliated with the Kiwanis of Edmonds.

Goodwill can accept clothing, shoes, household items, books, toys, sports equipment, small electronics, computers, televisions, monitors and speakers.

Goodwill cannot accept furniture larger than an end table, and can’t take mattresses or hazardous waste.

Meadowdale High School is located at 6002 168th St. S.W., Lynnwood.