Save the date: Meadowdale HS Key Club hosting Goodwill Fill the Truck event Sept. 3

Have you been cleaning out your garage, attic, house, or storage this summer? The new school year will start in a few weeks, and you can get rid of that old stuff. The Meadowdale High School Key Club is hosting a Goodwill Fill the Truck event on Sunday, Sept. 3, from 9 a.m. to noon in the main parking lot of Meadowdale High School, 6002 168th St. S,W,, Lynnwood.
Goodwill accepts household goods, sporting equipment, clothing and tools. They also take broken electronics to recycle, but they do not accept furniture larger than an end table.
Every truck filled earns the Key Club $600. Funds from this event will support Key Club members attending the Pacific Northwest Convention in Portland next spring.
