Save the date: Meadowdale HS Music & Arts Mattress Fundraiser Sept. 28

The 5th Annual Meadowdale Music & Arts Mattress Fundraiser is Saturday, Sept. 28, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Meadowdale High School.

Custom Fundraising Solutions of Seattle is bringing their mobile mattress showroom to the school to help Meadowdale Music & Arts raise thousands of dollars for their program. Thirty top-quality name-brand mattresses will be on display for people to try out just like at any other mattress store. All styles, all sizes and pricing is 30 – 40% less than standard store pricing.

Each mattress comes with a full warranty, home delivery and haul-away are available options, and there’s financing for all credit types,

Available products:

Name brand mattresses including Simmons, Beautyrest, Southerland and Intellibed

Adjustable bed frames

Luxury Z Pillows

Mattress Protectors

Sheets

Frames

