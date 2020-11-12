Save the date: MTHS STEM Magnet Program information night set for Nov. 19

Mountlake Terrace High School is hosting a virtual STEM Magnet Program information night on Thursday, Nov.19, from 6:30 -7:30 p.m., open to all public and private school 7th and 8th-grade students and their parents.

The program offers a four-year STEM curriculum integrating science, technology, engineering and mathematics, and several after-school STEM Clubs aimed at enhancing each student’s STEM experiences.

RSVP for the webinar with this link: https://forms.gle/JXmJmMa5zdnfrNAg7

Click the link below to join the webinar:

https://edmondsschools.zoom.us/j/86994520906?pwd=TTVzT3U2eUl2VWpXcVlGbkxDbWRJQT09

Passcode: 542335

Or iPhone one-tap :

US: +12532158782,,86994520906#,,,,,,0#,,542335# or +13462487799,,86994520906#,,,,,,0#,,542335#

Or Telephone:

Dial (for higher quality, dial a number based on your current location):

US: +1 253 215 8782 or +1 346 248 7799 or +1 669 900 6833 or +1 646 876 9923 or +1 301 715 8592 or +1 312 626 6799

Webinar ID: 869 9452 0906

Passcode: 542335

International numbers available: https://edmondsschools.zoom.us/u/kbsH1F7xeq

The MTHS STEM Magnet Program is an Edmonds School District “Choice Program” available to students in the district area. Interested 8th grade students and families will need to submit an online application to register for the STEM Program. The application will be available on the MTHS Magnet STEM Program website on Thursday, Nov. 19, following the webinar presentation. Applications should be submitted online by Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021.