Save the date: Northshore Civil Air Patrol squadron open house set for Jan. 14

Northshore Civil Air Patrol squadron, an active local unit of the Civil Air Patrol (CAP), is hosting an open house from 6:30-9 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14, at the U.S. Army Reserve Center, located at 130 228th St. S.W., in Bothell. Members come from many local communities including Lynnwood, Edmonds and Mountlake Terrace.

CAP was established in December 1941 and Northshore Squadron was founded in October 1967. Members of the squadron will be present to greet visitors and explain CAP’s missions for America — in the air and on the ground. For the last eight years the squadron has received the Quality Cadet Unit Award and Aerospace Excellence Award from CAP National Headquarters.

The squadron meets on a government facility. Visitors should be prepared to provide photo identification to enter the grounds, and should plan to arrive a few minutes prior to 6:30 p.m.

Visit the Northshore Composite Squadron Facebook page to have your questions answered and to see the wide variety of activities and missions available.