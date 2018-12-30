Reminder: Options for recycling your Christmas tree in Lynnwood

Boy Scout Troops 304 and 312 are offering options for Christmas “tree-cycling” in Lynnwood for 2019.
Troop 304 is offering curbside pickup on Saturday, Jan. 5. Put out your tree out by 8 a.m.
Most single-family residents will receive a notice of this service, along with an envelope. Donation checks can be made out to Troop 304 and mailed in the envelope. Residents can either mail the check in the envelope, or fasten securely to the tree.
Attention apartment managers: Troop 304 offers pre-arranged tree pickup for your property. Call Nick at 425-967-8228 for information.
Drop-off service:
Troop 304
Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 5-6, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Parking lot at the southeast corner of 188th Street Southwest and 44th Avenue West, across from Fire Station 15, Lynnwood
Troop 312
Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 5-6, 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
QFC grocery store parking lot, 196th Street Southwest and 76th Avenue West, Lynnwood
All decorations, tinsel, tree stands and nails must be removed from the tree in order to be recycled. Flocked trees are not accepted.
For the curbside pickup, do we need to sign up or do they just cruise the neighborhoods, looking for curbed trees? It says envelopes will be put out ~ when should we expect to see one, if our street is part of the route? Thanks!
Hi Sharon — I will forward your question to the City of Lynnwood recycling coordinator, who sent this info to us. I’ll let you know what I hear back.
The recycling coordinator wasn’t sure about the details so I called Nick with Lynnwood Troop 304 and here’s what said: They distributed over 9,000 fliers/donation envelopes in the area of the scheduled pickup — south of 148th Street Southwest and west of Interstate 5. However, it’s possible not everyone received one. If you didn’t receive a flier/envelope, you can leave your tree in a visible place — i.e. the curb — and the Boy Scouts will be driving around looking for them. If the tree isn’t picked up by 1 p.m. call Nick at 425-967-8228 and they will send a runner to pick up your tree. If you don’t have donation envelope, donations are also welcome by mail to Boy Scout Troop 304, P.O. Box 3431, Lynnwood WA 98046. Make checks payable to Boy Scout Troop 304.