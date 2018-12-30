Reminder: Options for recycling your Christmas tree in Lynnwood

Boy Scout Troops 304 and 312 are offering options for Christmas “tree-cycling” in Lynnwood for 2019.

Troop 304 is offering curbside pickup on Saturday, Jan. 5. Put out your tree out by 8 a.m.

Most single-family residents will receive a notice of this service, along with an envelope. Donation checks can be made out to Troop 304 and mailed in the envelope. Residents can either mail the check in the envelope, or fasten securely to the tree.

Attention apartment managers: Troop 304 offers pre-arranged tree pickup for your property. Call Nick at 425-967-8228 for information.

Drop-off service:

Troop 304

Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 5-6, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Parking lot at the southeast corner of 188th Street Southwest and 44th Avenue West, across from Fire Station 15, Lynnwood

Troop 312

Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 5-6, 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

QFC grocery store parking lot, 196th Street Southwest and 76th Avenue West, Lynnwood

All decorations, tinsel, tree stands and nails must be removed from the tree in order to be recycled. Flocked trees are not accepted.