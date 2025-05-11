Save the date: Pollinator Fest May 31 in Woodinville

Everyone is abuzz over the 3rd annual Pollinator Fest Saturday, May 31 at 21 Acres in Woodinville.

This free family event offers a variety of fun and educational opportunities throughout the day. Look for tips on native plants and pollinator gardening.

Event activities include:

Keynote speaker, garden designer and writer, Sue Goetz

Presentation on Woodland Park Zoo’s pollinator program by Horticulture Manager Kevin Friesen

Kid-friendly activities with art, crafts and bugs

Artisan vendors with homemade crafts

Winning entries from the Woodinville Garden Club Pollinator Art Contest

Walking garden tours: pollinator, native plant relatives and forest bathing

Food trucks Off the Rez, La Rivera Maya and Kafa Coffee

The event runs 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and sponsored by Pollinator Pathway NW (PPNW)

21 Acres is located at 13701 NE 171st St., Woodinville. Visitors are encouraged to walk, bike, skate or carpool to the event. Frequent free shuttle service is scheduled from Woodinville Community Church and Woodinville Alliance Church and the event.