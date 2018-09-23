Register now for WA Kids in Transition Silent Auction & Trivia Night event Nov. 10

Community members are invited to attend or host a table for the Washington Kids in Transition charity auction this fall.

The event is set for Saturday, Nov. 10 at the Embassy Suites Hotel in Lynnwood, 20610 44th Ave. W. Table captains can register for $400 for 10 seats, which allows tickets to sell for $40 each instead of the standard $45 each.

All admissions include dinner, no-host bar and participation in trivia.

For more information or to register, visit https://www.auctria.com/Az/89c87aae-6bea-4e28-9d51-892a7ce5d930/Event/Index?page=4ecf84df-8202-4b19-b664-0adb7c6851c8&initial_state=~().