Save the date: Sandlot Cinema at Lynndale Park Aug. 10, 17

Posted: July 16, 2023 5

Mark your calendar for Sandlot Cinema sponsored by the City of Lynnwood at Lynndale Park on two Thursdays — Aug. 10 and 17.

Fun, free activities starting at 6pm followed by an outdoor movie.

  • Thursday, Aug. 10 Puss and Boots
  • Thursday, Aug. 17 Top Gun: Maverick

The movie starts at dusk. Bring a blankets and chairs. The Lynndale Park snack shack will be open prior to the movie for movie snacks and treats.

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.

BACK TO HOME