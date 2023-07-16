Save the date: Sandlot Cinema at Lynndale Park Aug. 10, 17

Mark your calendar for Sandlot Cinema sponsored by the City of Lynnwood at Lynndale Park on two Thursdays — Aug. 10 and 17.
Fun, free activities starting at 6pm followed by an outdoor movie.
- Thursday, Aug. 10 Puss and Boots
- Thursday, Aug. 17 Top Gun: Maverick
The movie starts at dusk. Bring a blankets and chairs. The Lynndale Park snack shack will be open prior to the movie for movie snacks and treats.
