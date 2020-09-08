Save the date: Scriber Lake Park work party set for Sept. 26

National Public Lands Day is Saturday, Sept. 26, and the City of Lynnwood invites you to celebrate by volunteering for a “physically distant” work party, in conjunction with Earth Corps, to remove ivy and invasive plants at Scriber Lake Park.

There are two separate volunteer shifts, from 9-11 a.m. and noon to 2 p.m., to ensure safety standards. All volunteers must pre-register at www.earthcorps.org/volunteer/event/a0E1E00000Pe5UcUAJ

Scriber Lake Park is located at 5322 198th St. S.W. in Lynnwood.