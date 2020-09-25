Save the date: Seattle Lilla Spelmanslag to perform at Skandia Folkdance Society’s First Friday Dance Oct. 2

The Skandia Folkdance Society’s First Friday Dance on Friday, Oct. 2 will feature musicians from the Seattle Lilla Spelmanslag.

These fiddlers are kicking off their 13th season under the direction of Martha Levenson. No partner is required to dance.

Due to the official guidance on avoiding the transmission of COVID-19, Skandia has cancelled all in-person regularly scheduled events and will instead be holding them virtually.

Föllinge fiddlers will be participating in the Skandia Ball set for Saturday, Oct. 10. Don Meyers and Kathi Ploeger will demonstrate a gentle couple dance, Gammalpolska från Föllinge. They will also teach the unusual Frammes portion of the dance.

Examples of the dance can be found here and here.

For regular dances, “doors” open at 8 p.m. with dance teaching at 8:10 p.m. and music starting at 8:20 p.m. (Times are approximate.) Links for the dances will be sent early in the week prior to each dance to all Skandia members. Those who are not members but wish to attend may request the link by sending an email no earlier than Monday the week of the dance to events@skandia-folkdance.org. (Non-members who have not done this will not be admitted.)