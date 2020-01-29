Save the date: Skandia first Friday dance Feb. 7

Skandia Folk Dance will host its first Friday dance Feb. 7 at the Cedar Valley Grange, 20526 52nd Ave. W., Lynnwood.

From 7:30 to 8:30 p.m., there’s a class, with Larry Reinert and Elaine Mathies teaching Gammalpolska från Föllinge. At 8:30 p.m., Sprida Ut will start the evening, featuring two nyckelharpas and a guitar. The Tune Sisters (Martha Levenson and Vicki Watt Warshaw) will follow them with twin-fiddling dance music. A special guest is Maren, a 9-year-old fiddle student of Martha’s who has received a Hardanger Fiddle Association of America hardingfele grant for 2020.

Cost is $15 (Skandia members, $10); kids, free. Info: www.skandia-folkdance.org or 425-954-5262.