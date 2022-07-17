Save the date: Skandia Folkdance Society First Friday dance Aug. 5

Skandia Folk Dance Society will hold an in-person First Friday Dance on Friday, Aug. 5 at Cedar Valley Grange, 20526 52nd Ave. W., Lynnwood.

The evening begins with a dance class at 7:30-8:30 p.m. featuring Tokyo Polka. Dancing follows, with music provided by Bokpojkarna

Cost is $10 for Skandia members and $15 for nonmembers. Kids are free.

Learn more at the society’s website.