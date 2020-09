Sno-King Meaningful Movies will present a virtual screening of Alive Inside: A Story of Music and Memory on Saturday, Sept. 12.

Follow social worker Dan Cohen as he demonstrates music’s ability to restore a sense of self to those suffering from dementia. The film is described as “a joyous cinematic exploration of how music can awaken our souls.”

Free group viewing will begin at 5:30 p.m.; an online discussion of the film will follow at 7:30 p.m. For more information, visit www.meaningfulmovies