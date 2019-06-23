Save the date: South County Fire to honor retirees June 29

Twenty-six South County Fire retirees from this past year will be honored in a ceremony presented by the International Association Fire Fighters Local 1828 on Saturday, June 29, 9 a.m., at Mariner Fire Station 11, 12310 Meridian Ave. S, Everett.

The event is open to the public. Attire for fire department personnel is Class A uniform. Guests can arrive beginning at 8 a.m. Refreshments will be served following the ceremony.

Retirees who will be honored during the ceremony are:

· Assistant Chiefs Scott Goodale and Brad Reading.

· Assistant Fire Marshal Jerry Job.

· Battalion Chiefs Steve Allison and Jerry Sheehan.

· Medical Services Officers Larry Hadland and John Magee.

· Inspector Kathy Baker.

· Captains Steve Barnes, George Boling, Tom Condon, Dan Olson, Mike Read, Dean Smullin, Dean Warren and Andre Yoakum

· Firefighter/Paramedics Dirk Christianson, Bryan Eusterbrock, Andy Polak and EJ Wilson.

· Firefighters Tod Bullard, Scott Crane, John Giddings, John Storm, Nicholas Weber and Gary Westerman.

South County Fire is the largest provider of fire and emergency medical services in Snohomish County, serving more than 250,000 residents in unincorporated communities and the cities of Brier, Edmonds, Lynnwood and Mountlake Terrace.