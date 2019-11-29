Reminder: St. Alban’s Church to hold Christmas concert Sunday, Dec. 1

Continuing a tradition started a few years ago, St. Alban’s Episcopal Church in Edmonds will again hold a Christmas Concert, this year set for Sunday, Dec. 1 at 6 p.m. Donations from the concert are being collected by St. Alban’s for Chase Lake Elementary School.

The concert is entitled “Winter’s Return: Celebrating the Season in Music” and will be performed by Felicia Dale, William Pint, Tania Opland and Mike Freeman.

The performers are four world touring musicians joining in a detour from their usual fare to form a powerhouse acoustic quartet, presenting a variety of seasonal and themed shows. According to a church announcement, the group’s diverse instruments include hurdy-gurdy, hammered dulcimer, whistle, violin, recorder, guitar, drums and mandolin, all used to play songs “that’ll bring a bright spot to the darkest winter’s day.”

The concert is a part of St. Alban’s ongoing commitment to its ministry of outreach, in support of schools and organizations throughout Snohomish County. The church is located at 21405 82nd Pl. W., near the Five Corners roundabout. For more details, call 425-778-0371 or visit www.stalbansedmonds.org.

More information about the concert can be found at www.wintersreturn.com,