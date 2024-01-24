Save the date: STEM Showcase returns to Mountlake Terrace HS April 26

Posted: January 24, 2024 12
A Terrace Park Elementary student display a rooftop rabbit garden during a 2016 STEM event at Mountlake Terrace High School. (File photo by David Carlos)

The Edmonds School District will host a districtwide STEM Showcase on Friday, April 26 at Mountlake Terrace High School.

The event is not a competition, but a chance for students in grades 4-12 to share and demonstrate their learning in science, technology, engineering and math.

The event will run from 5-7 p.m. April 26 at Mountlake Terrace High School, located at 21801 44th Ave. W.

