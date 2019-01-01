Save the date: Ties and Tiaras Winter Ball Dance Feb. 23

The City of Lynnwood Parks, Recreation and Cultural Arts Department is sponsoring a Ties and Tiaras Winter Ball Dance at Lynnwood’s Cedar Valley Gym Saturday, Feb. 23.

Dancing, refreshments and picture opportunities are all a part of this evening of magic for ages 3-plus. Dads, grandpas, uncles or other important male figures are welcome to escort.

There are two sessions, Feb. 23, from 3-5 p.m. and 6-8 p.m and advance registration is required. Register online at: https://register.playlynnwood.com