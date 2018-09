The Lynnwood Senior Center will host a Treats & Treasures Sale on Wednesday and Thursday Oct. 17-18, just in time for the holidays.

The sale will feature homemade baked goods, specialty handicrafts and a few gently used items. All proceeds from the sale will benefit the Lynnwood Senior Center and its programs.

The sale runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day and is free to attend.

For more information, please visit the Lynnwood Senior Center at 19000 44th Ave. W., Lynnwood or call 425-670-5050.