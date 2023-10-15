Save the date: Try Hockey for Free at Olympic View Arena Nov. 4

Seattle Junior Hockey Association is hosting a Try Hockey for Free event at 8:45 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 4 for kids ages 4 to 9. Held at Olympic View Ice Arena in Mountlake Terrace, the event gives children the opportunity to try hockey in a fun, safe environment with trained coaching staff.
No experience is necessary. You can learn more and register here.
Olympic View Arena is located at 22202 70th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace.
