Save the date: Urban Craft Uprising returns May 11 with Edmonds Spring Fest
28 mins ago 3 Photo: The Edmonds Springfest brought together scores of vendor booths with a variety of T-shirts, leather goods, jewelry and more at the Frances Anderson Center Playfield. (2022 My Edmonds News file photo)
Urban Craft Uprising is returning to Edmonds Saturday, May 11 for Spring Fest, with craft vendors and food trucks at Frances Anderson Playfield, 700 Main St.
