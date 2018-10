The City of Lynnwood and VFW Post 1040 of Lynnwood will be holding a Veterans Day ceremony on Sunday, Nov. 11 at 11 a.m. inside Veterans Park, located just south of the Lynnwood Library on 44th Avenue West.

The Northwest Veterans Museum will also be open that day from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. It is located inside the Wickers Building at Heritage Park, 19921 Poplar Way. Admission is free.