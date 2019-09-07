Save the date: Volunteer rain garden planting party Sept. 26

A volunteer rain garden planting party is scheduled in Lynnwood Thursday, Sept 26 from 5 – 7 p.m.

Rain gardens are designed landscape features that store and filter rain water. These gardens do a great job of filtering pollutants and recharging groundwater. Volunteers will be planting beautiful, hardy and low-maintenance native plants in six different gardens. The plant varieties are chosen because of their ability to survive both drought and wet root conditions.

The gardens are at various locations, but volunteers will be meeting at 4423-181st Pl. S.W. to get equipped with gloves and a shovel, as well a brief tool safety discussion and planting demonstration.

For more information, contact Cameron Coronado at 425-670-5245 or email [email protected].