Save the date: Volunteers of America ‘Hope is Brewing’ fundraiser Sept. 30

Volunteers of America Western Washington (VOAWW) is hosting “Hope is Brewing,” a free virtual event Friday, Sept. 30 at 8 a.m. During the 45-minute livestream, hear from clients and staff about the impact VOAWW is making in the community, plus where the need is currently the greatest and how you can get involved.

VOAWW has been serving those in need since 1898. Across eight key areas of service, some stretching nearly statewide, VOAWW provides services to neighbors struggling against poverty, homelessness, mental illness, substance abuse, and trauma. Last year, VOAWW helped more than 315,000 children, teens and adults from all backgrounds, and the need is growing.

Donations are encouraged during the Hope is Brewing event but are accepted at any time. Visit www.voaww.org/givehope to register, donate and learn more. Businesses that are interested in sponsorship should contact Jessica Moore at 425-212-5320 or at jmoore@voaww.org.