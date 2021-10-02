Save the date: Washington Kids in Transition hosting food drive Oct. 9

Washington Kids in Transition, which supports families in need in the Edmonds School District, is hosting a food and hygiene supply drive at its Lynnwood distribution center on Saturday, Oct. 9 from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
Requested items include:
Fruit snacks
Granola bars
Mac and cheese
Dry rice and beans
Pancake mix and syrup
Spaghetti-O’s and ravioli
Tomato sauce
Mayonnaise
Cereal
Jelly
Easy sides
Boxed dinners
Pads and tampons
Diapers sizes 4, 5, 6
Full-size hygiene items
The Washington Kids in Transition office and distribution center is located at 19721 Scriber Lake Rd. Ste. B Lynnwood.
