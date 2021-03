Windermere Real Estate Alderwood is holding its annual paper shredding and electronics recycling event from 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, April 10.

This is a free public drop-off event but donations (cash, check or food items) will be accepted for the Lynnwood Food Bank.

Windermer Alderwood is located at 18811 28th Ave. W. Ste J, Lynnwood.