A rally in support of the U.S. Post Office is set for outside the Lynnwood Post Office this Saturday, Aug. 22 at 11 a.m. in the parking area outside.

The post office address is 6817 208th St. S.W., Lynnwood. According to organizers, the plan is to rally on the eastern edge of the parking lot, where there are jersey barriers blocking entrance, and then along the sidewalk.

The event is part of a nationwide effort sponsored by MoveOn.org. Learn more here.